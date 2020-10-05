1/1
Janet DeVinzio Flecker Makohus
1949 - 2020
Janet DeVinzio Flecker Makohus passed away Saturday, September 26, 2020, at the age of 71.

She was preceded in death by her father, Herman DeVinzio; mother Emma Pons DeVinzio;, sister Antoinette "Honeygirl" DeVinzio; and brother Herman 'Butch" DeVinzio.

She is survived by her beloved husband of 38 years, John "Jack" Makohus; her children, Jeff Flecker (Jodie), Margo Flecker Miller and stepson Kraig Makohus (Lori); her grandchildren, Andy, Dallen and Hayden; her stepgrandchildren, Emi, Ayden, Evan, Chris, Analynda, Chelsea and Colin; two stepgreat-grandchildren, Rylyn and Tatum; many nieces and nephews; and two grandnieces, Emma and Morgan.

Jan was the funniest, most loving, caring, compassionate woman you could have met. She welcomed everyone into her heart and home. She always had a smile on her face and loved to talk and laugh. She was active in South Hills Bible Chapel and relished in working with Vacation Bible School.

Janet worked for Taggart Mitchell and Associates in Washington for 40 years.

Her truest treasures were her husband, children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren and grandnieces. She was so proud of all of them.

A private service will be held followed by a gathering to celebrate Jan's life from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday, October 7, in Beinhauer Funeral Home, 2820 Washington Road, McMurray, (724-941-3211). Lunch will be served at 1:30 p.m. at South Hills Bible Chapel, 300 Gallery Drive, McMurray, PA 15317.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in her name to South Hills Pet Rescue, P.O. Box 224, Monaca, PA 15061.







Published in Observer-Reporter on Oct. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
7
Celebration of Life
11:00 - 01:00 PM
Beinhauer Family Funeral Homes
Funeral services provided by
Beinhauer Family Funeral Homes
2820 Washington Road
McMurray, PA 15317
724-941-3211
Memories & Condolences

October 4, 2020
Thank you Jesus for Jan , I am grateful to know her beautiful light . Her kindness, laughter, and service to her Lord was a tremendous example to me and many others to keep on keeping on no matter the weather. I will treasure fond memories of you and your funny stories. See you on the other side my friend.
Lorie Bockius
Friend
