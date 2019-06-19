Janet Elaine Hines Tate went home to be with her Lord Tuesday, May 28, 2019.

She was born April 12, 1946, in Washington County, a daughter of Wilbert H. Hines and Geraldine Dillie Kearns. She grew up in Fisher Hollow, Amity, and attended Bethlehem Center Schools.

Surviving are her mother, Geraldine Dillie Kearns; four children, James L. Durila Jr. (Denice), Lisa Durila (Bob), Robert Tate and Kevin Hines, who was graciously and lovingly adopted by her aunt and uncle, Walter Hines Jr. and Ada Briggs Hines. Also surviving are grandchildren Destinee Wicks (Bob), Ashley Hines and James David Durila (JD); stepgrandchildren John Woodring, David Woodring and Tenesha Mezzo (John); great-grandsons Brantley Wicks and Bently Hines; stepgreat-grandchildren Austin Woodring, Kaleb Woodring, Gavin Woodring, Jaden Woodring, Adara Woodring, Callie Woodring, Enzo Mezzo and Luca Mezzo.

Surviving also are a sister, Gloria Lesnock; brother Kenneth Kearns; as well as aunts and uncles, nephews, nieces and many cousins.

Deceased are her father, Wilbert H. Hines; stepfather William Kearns; brother William Kearns Jr.; and her paternal grandmother, Eula Hines, with whom she lived much of her childhood.

Janet was a member of Highland Brethren Church, 450 Highland Ridge Road, Marianna.

A celebration of life will be held at the church at 1 p.m. Saturday, June 29.

Her son, James L. Durila Jr., will officiate along with her cousin, John Sweany. Friends and family are encouraged to attend.

Interment will follow in Horn Cemetery, Marinanna.