Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Janet H. Smith.

Janet H. Smith, 66, of Waynesburg, died at 9:24 a.m. Tuesday, March 19, 2019, in Washington Health System Greene, Waynesburg.

She was born Friday, December 12, 1952, in Waynesburg, a daughter of the late James Henderson and Minnie Lou Phillips Henderson.

Mrs. Smith was a member of First Baptist Church of Waynesburg. She enjoyed attending Bible study, cleaning her home and holidays. She was a graduate of Waynesburg High School class of 1970. She earned her licensed practical nurse licensure at Greene County Vo Tech School in Waynesburg. She then graduated from the Washington School of Nursing with her Registered Nurse licensure. She worked as a nurse for the former Curry Home and later the Rolling Meadows Nursing Home in Waynesburg. She then worked in Greene County Memorial Hospital in Waynesburg. After working at the hospital, she worked for Regional Eye Center in Waynesburg.

She is survived by her husband, David J. Smith, whom she married August 25, 1973.

Also surviving are son Cody Smith of Waynesburg; two sisters, Susan (Harold) Haines of Spraggs and Catherine (Gary) Filbey of Jefferson; and several nieces and nephews.

Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m., the time of service, Friday, March 22, in Milliken and Throckmorton Funeral Home Inc., Daryl L. Throckmorton, owner/director, 197 North Maiden Street, Waynesburg, PA 15370, with Pastor Travis Edgar officiating. Burial will be private. The family ask that, in lieu of flowers, donations be made to a . Information is available at www.milliken-throckmortonfh.com.