Janet L. Shives Angott, 75, of Washington, passed suddenly Thursday, October 24, 2019, when she went to be with her Lord.

She was born July 7, 1944, in Washington, a daughter of the late Thomas and Eleanor Kornick Shives, and stepdaughter of the late Dolores Shives.

A 1962 graduate of Washington High School, Janet went on to earn her nursing degree and RN certificate from the Washington Hospital School of Nursing.

She formerly was employed by Dr. Shelton, dermatologist, and later retired as the office manager for Dr. Mutschler.

Mrs. Angott was a devoted Christian and member of Waterdam Church in Canonsburg, and was loved by both her family and church family alike.

Janet enjoyed life and all it had to offer, including bowling at the Alpine Club and cooking for church functions. She loved her Pittsburgh sports teams, especially the Penguins. Some of her favorite memories were made during the many cruises and vacations she went on with her husband, Frank, including vacations to Myrtle Beach, and ocean cruises to Alaska, the Caribbean, Hawaii and the Mediterranean.

She was a kind, compassionate, loving woman, who always had a smile on her face and was well loved by all who knew her, especially her husband, her church family, and her stepchildren. With always an open ear, a good heart, and a reassuring hug, she will be sadly missed, until that blessed day we meet again in Heaven.

On September 27, 1975, she married Frank J. Angott Jr., who survives. They just celebrated 44 wonderful years of marriage.

Also surviving are four stepchildren, Frank J. Angott III of Washington, Timothy S. Angott of Washington, Katherine M. (Dale) Leech of Prosperity and Vicki L. (William) Dietrich of Prosperity; seven grandchildren, Emily (Richard) Neill, Kyle Yocum, Kory (Kendra) Yocum, Kevin W. Yocum, Nicole Dietrich, Ashley Angott and Isabella Angott; five great-grandchildren, Brock Neill, Lucy Neill, Judson Neill, Carson Yocum and Ryatt Yocum.

Friends will be received from 2 to 8 p.m. Sunday, October 27, in William G. Neal Funeral Homes, Ltd., 925 Allison Avenue, Washington, where services will be held at 1:30 p.m. Monday, October 28, with Pastors Andy Cobucci and Jack Wilson co-officiating.

Burial will follow in Queen of Heaven Cemetery, McMurray.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Washington Area Humane Society, P.O. Box 66, Eighty Four, PA 15330.

Additional information and guestbook are available at www.NealFuneralHome.com.