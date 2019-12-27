Janet Leerose Plants Ealy, 82, of Claysville, passed away Wednesday, December 25, 2019, in Washington Hospital.

Born November 8, 1937, in East Finley Township, she was a daughter of the late Burson Roosevelt and Alma Polen Plants.

Janet was an East Finley Township resident most of her life. She graduated from Claysville High School in 1955. Janet was a member of Park Avenue Baptist Church, Washington, where she sang in the choir.

She married Roy E. Ealy on September 25, 1957, and they were happily married for 56 years.

Janet was employed at Swarts as a bus driver for 20 years, until her retirement in 1997. She was known for her baking and cooking. Janet enjoyed camping, eating out and singing in the church choir. She loved her family, especially her grandchildren.

She is survived by five children, Roy (Linda) Ealy Jr. of East Finley, Jeffrey (Darlene) Ealy Sr. of Claysville, Michael (Karen) Ealy of Claysville, Stephen (Margaret) Ealy of Aliquippa and Glenda (Timothy) Stimeling Sr. of Claysville; 12 grandchildren, Jennifer (Jason) Francis, Brinton (Jen) Ealy, Stephanie (Joe) Henderson, Heather (Wayne) Sheatler, Jeffrey (Megan) Ealy Jr., Jason (Catherine) Ealy, Carrie Ealy, Bradley (Hannah) Ealy, Jacob and Ashlynn Ealy, Timothy Stimeling Jr. and Lerose Stimeling; 15 great-grandchildren, Madisyn, Sydney, Faith, Lane, Clayton, Ellie, Devin, Wyatt, Gavin, Ella, Ty, Leroy, Henry, Emerson and Addison; a sister, Florence Drabeck of Washington; and a brother, Burson (Marilyn) Plants Jr. of Claysville.

In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by a brother-in-law, Walt Drabeck.

Friends will be received from 4 to 9 p.m. Sunday in Park Avenue Baptist Church, 3750 Park Avenue, Washington, PA 15301. A second visitation will be held from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday, December 30, in the church, with a funeral service held directly after visitation at 1 p.m. with Pastor Larry Leonard officiating. Burial will follow in Fairmount Cemetery, West Finley.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Park Avenue Baptist Church, 3750 Park Ave. Washington, PA 15301.

