Janet May Vanetti Ward, 69, of Waynesburg, died at 7:30 p.m. Monday, March 25, 2019, in her home.

She was born Friday, August 26, 1949, in Alliance, Ohio, a daughter of the late Domenick C. Vanetti and Viola Roadway Vanetti.

She was a member of the Women's Auxiliary of James Farrell American Legion Post 330, Waynesburg. She enjoyed UNO, bingo and playing cards. She especially enjoyed spending time with her family. Mrs. Ward was a homemaker.

She is survived by her husband, William W. Ward, whom she married October 14, 2003.

Also surviving are three daughters, Kimberly (Leonel) Afanador of Salem, Ohio, Barbara (Bill) Barton of Salineville, Ohio, and Bobbie Jo (Spiro) Mamaligas of Quaker City, Ohio; seven grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; two sisters, Rowene Sheets of Sebring, Ohio, and Barbara Stewart of Dover, Ohio; brother Fred Smith of Sebring; and several nieces and nephews.

Deceased are granddaughter Katalina K. Barton; sister Isabelle Mellon; and brother Roy Smith.

At the request of the deceased, there will be no public visitation. The family will hold a memorial service at a time and date to be announced. Burial will be private. Milliken and Throckmorton Funeral Home Inc., Daryl L. Throckmorton, owner/director, 197 North Maiden Street, Waynesburg, PA 15370, are entrusted with her arrangements.

Additional information is available at www.milliken-throckmortonfh.com.