Janet R. Rosser, 86, of Midway, passed Tuesday, November 24, 2020.

She was born January 4, 1934, in Burgettstown, a daughter of Harry E. and Beulah Gardner Blaine.

Mrs. Rosser was a graduate of Midway High School.

On March 5, 1954, she married James W. Rosser, who died in 1998.

Janet liked to travel, go out to dinner, and shop. She loved spending time with her family.

Surviving are two daughters, Debbie Rosser of Washington and Susan Rosser of Levittown; three grandchildren, James C. (Meghan) Rosser, Rachel A. (James) Sippel and Joshua J. (Sarah) Gerard; and nine great-grandchildren.

Family will receive friends from 4 to 8 p.m. Friday, November 27, in Nation Funeral Home Inc., 220 E. Lincoln Avenue, McDonald, PA 15057, where services will take place at 1 p.m. Saturday, November 28. Interment will follow at Robinson Run Cemetery, McDonald.

Memorial contributions are suggested to Alzheimer's Association, 225 N. Michigan Avenue, Floor 17, Chicago, IL 60601.