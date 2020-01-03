Janet Rae Welling Matteucci, 90, of Redstone Highlands Senior Community in North Huntingdon, formerly of Rices Landing, died Wednesday, January 1, 2020.

She was born November 22, 1929, in Allison, a daughter of the late Orville "Skinny" and Mary Zivny Welling.

Mrs. Matteucci grew up in Mather and graduated from Jefferson High School in 1947.

On April 5, 1949, she married Renardo A. Matteucci, who died April 24, 1994.

After her marriage she lived most of her life in Rices Landing, where she and her husband owned and operated R.A. Matteucci Beer Distributor for 40 years. She had also worked in her husband's Jefferson Township tax office for 12 years.

Janet and her husband were active in many veterans, fraternal and civic organizations in Greene County.

She was a member of the former St. Thomas/St. Marcellus Roman Catholic Church and Catholic Women's Guild, a former president of Town and Country Garden Club of Rices Landing, a member of American Legion Auxiliary Unit #816 of Rices Landing, Dry Tavern Card Club for more than 50 years, Brownsville Sons of Italy Rosa Garibaldi Lodge, Greene County Country Club, Jessop Boat Club, and a former member of the Community Foundation of Greene County, which administers the Renardo Matteucci Family Scholarship Fund at Jefferson-Morgan High School.

Janet enjoyed traveling and did so extensively throughout the United States, Asia, Australia, Africa and Europe. She traveled with her husband and later alone or with each of her daughters, and with each of her 11 grandchildren. She also enjoyed dancing to Big Band music, playing cards, her garden, and socializing with her family and friends and telling stories.

She has spent the last few years at Redstone Highlands Senior Community in North Huntingdon, where she enjoyed making a lot of new friends, playing cards, Wii bowling, shooting pool, serving on various committees and still telling her stories.

Surviving are four daughters, Rene Matteucci of Millsboro, Del., Richelle Marini of Dry Tavern, Regina Davis and husband Keith of North Huntingdon, and Robin Matteucci of Leesburg, Va. Also surviving are 11 grandchildren; she was a very proud grandma of Megan (Jeremy) Smith, Rennie (Sarah) Barchiesi, Marc (Jamie), Nick and Dane (Lisa Vetere) Marini, Elizabeth (Jess) Torres, Hilary Davis, Brecken, Marek, Reid and Gillian Auchterlonie; and five great-grandchildren, William and Alexander Smith, Leo and Lucy Marini, and Isla Torres.

Deceased are a sister, Hazel Muscavitch; four brothers, Richard Welling, Jessie Welling, Frank Welling and Thomas Welling.

Friends will be received from 1 to 6 p.m. Sunday, January 5, in Behm Funeral Home, 1477 Jefferson Road, Jefferson, PA 15344, Gregory P. Rohanna, supervisor, where a blessing service will be held at 10:30 a.m. Monday, January 6, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m., with Fr. J. Francis Frazer officiating. Entombment will follow in Greene County Memorial Park, Waynesburg.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Renardo Matteucci Family Scholarship Fund, Community Foundation of Greene County, 41 W. High Street, Waynesburg, PA 15370, www.cfgcpa.org.

