In Friday's obituary for Janet Rae Welling Matteucci, 90, of Redstone Highlands Senior Community in North Huntingdon, formerly of Rices Landing, the address for memorial donations was incorrect.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Renardo Matteucci Family Scholarship Fund, Community Foundation of Greene County, P.O. Box 768, Waynesburg, PA 15370, www.cfgcpa.org.