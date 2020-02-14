Janet Rosko Sekon, 79, of Finleyville, formerly of Cecil, died Wednesday, February 12, 2020, in Jefferson Regional Hospital.

She was born April 28, 1940, in Canonsburg, a daughter of the late Albert and Elizabeth Kacerik Rosko.

She was a member of St. Mary Church, Corpus Christi Parish. She enjoyed her cats, driving in her convertible and spending time at her chalet in Bradford.

She was a registered nurse at St. Joseph Hospital in Southside, where she did her nurses training, then for Jefferson Regional Hospital, where she retired.

Surviving are stepchildren Richard Sekon, Randy Sekon, Reni Johnson and stepgranddaughter Lola Sekon, all of California; two brothers, David (Tammy) Rosko of Cecil and Andrew (Hollie Zavallo) Rosko of Washington; a sister, Rose Ann (Jan) Stepanek of Pasadena, Md.; and several nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents and husband Charles Sekon, who died in 2007.

Friends will be received from 5 to 8 p.m. Friday in Coleman-Taylor Funeral Services, 3378 Millers Run Road (Route 50), Cecil, where a blessing service will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, February 15, with Deacon Leonard Thomas officiating. Interment will follow in St. Mary's Cemetery, Cecil.

The family suggests memorial donations in her name be made to Sisters of St. Joseph, West State Street, Baden, PA 15005.