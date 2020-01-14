Janet Strauss, 96, of Claysville, passed away Saturday, January 4, 2020, in Strabane Woods, Washington.

Born January 3, 1924, in Claysville, she was a daughter of the late George Wyley and Hazel Agnes Hayburn Strauss.

Janet lived in Claysville her whole life. She graduated from Claysville High School in 1942. Janet was a member of Claysville United Presbyterian Church, where she was a former choir member. She was affiliated with the First Presbyterian Church in Washington, where she sang in the choir from 1960 to 1998.

Janet attended University of Pittsburgh and University of California and became a certified medical technologist with Bacteriology Lab Department 8. She was employed with Washington Hospital for 45 years as a medical technologist in the pathology department, until her retirement in 1988. She was a published writer in the American Journal of Medical Technology in 1965. Janet was a member of the American Society of Microbiology and American Society of Medical Technologists.

She volunteered at the Citizens Library and the Senior Citizen Center, both in Claysville. Janet would volunteer her free time at Washington Hospital. She was an avid golfer as long as her health permitted. Janet enjoyed reading and traveling.

She is survived by a dear friend, Cindy Beattie of Claysville.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by two brothers, Jack Owen Strauss and Robert M. Strauss, and a nephew, Gary R. Strauss, who passed away January 9, 2020, in Columbus, Ohio.

Friends will be received from noon to 1 p.m. Thursday, January 16, in Claysville United Presbyterian Church, 134 Wayne Street, Claysville, PA 15323. A memorial service will be held directly after visitation at 1 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Claysville United Presbyterian Church, 134 Wayne Street, Claysville, PA 15323; Claysville Senior Center, 105 Green Street, Claysville, PA 15323; or Citizens Library, 55 South College Street, Suite 2, Washington, PA 15301.

To view and sign the tribute wall, visit www.kestersonfh.com.