Janice Elaine Gallagher, 70, passed away peacefully December 20, 2019.

Born April 14, 1949, she was a daughter of the late Aline and James Gallagher. She was the loving mother of Aline (Clint) Evans, Gretchen (Eddy) Boyette, Heidi (Wayne) Davis and Joel Gallagher; cherished grandmother of Erin, Emma, Garrett, Daniel, and Elizabeth Seaman, Sasha and Ty Boyette, Jett and Jade Davis; dear sister of four sisters and one brother.

Jan was a fun loving woman who enjoyed the company of her friends and family. She enjoyed holidays, baking and cooking. She was a proud U.S. Army Veteran who served her country and was active in the reserves for serveral years. Jan had a fondness for her pets over the years. Her adventurous spirit enabled her to experience many life journeys. She was a hard worker that was never idle and loved helping others. Jan will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved her.

A memorial service will be announced at a later date.Please view and sign the family's online guestbook at pittsburghcremation.com.