Janice Elaine Gallagher

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Janice Elaine Gallagher.
Obituary
Send Flowers

Janice Elaine Gallagher, 70, passed away peacefully December 20, 2019.

Born April 14, 1949, she was a daughter of the late Aline and James Gallagher. She was the loving mother of Aline (Clint) Evans, Gretchen (Eddy) Boyette, Heidi (Wayne) Davis and Joel Gallagher; cherished grandmother of Erin, Emma, Garrett, Daniel, and Elizabeth Seaman, Sasha and Ty Boyette, Jett and Jade Davis; dear sister of four sisters and one brother.

Jan was a fun loving woman who enjoyed the company of her friends and family. She enjoyed holidays, baking and cooking. She was a proud U.S. Army Veteran who served her country and was active in the reserves for serveral years. Jan had a fondness for her pets over the years. Her adventurous spirit enabled her to experience many life journeys. She was a hard worker that was never idle and loved helping others. Jan will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved her.

A memorial service will be announced at a later date.Please view and sign the family's online guestbook at pittsburghcremation.com.
Published in Observer-Reporter on Dec. 22, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.