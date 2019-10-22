Janice Elaine Leaver, 66, of Dillner, passed away Saturday, October 19, 2019. Born February 24, 1953, she was a cherished daughter of the late Tom and Shirley Leaver; loving sister of Linda (the late John) Duffill; Carl (Betty) Leaver and Tom (Babs) Leaver; aunt of Michele, Jonathan (Wendi), Echo (Gavin) Shawn (Leana), Fawn, Shenan "CB," Josh and Erin; and great aunt of Nikolas, Aidan, Lily, Alexis, Nicholas, Neela, Gary, Richie, the late Olivia and Josh Jr.

Janice was an art and reading teacher at Central Greene School District, and a member of First Presbyterian Church, Waynesburg. She was an animal lover, enjoyed art, spending time in Florida and was loving retirement.

Family and friends will be received from 2 to 6 p.m. Tuesday, October 22, at Warchol Funeral Home Inc., 3060 Washington Pike, Bridgeville (412-221-3333), where a prayer service will be held immediately following at 6 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Home Awaits Animal Rescue, Clarksburg, W.Va. View and share condolences at www.warcholfuneralhome.com.