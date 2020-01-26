Janice Fay Lee Koss, 67, of Graysville, passed away Thursday, January 23, 2020, in her home.

She was born March 22, 1952, in Pittsburgh, a daughter of Louise Harvey Lee of Graysville and the late Russell Lee.

Janice grew up in Wilkinsburg, near Pittsburgh, with her parents, older sister, Grace, and younger brother, Harvey. After high school, she married Stephen Koss and moved to Greene County to raise their family.

She attended Waynesburg College from 1992 to 1996, and after graduating worked as an accountant for CyCam/Accellent. She was active in her churches, Cornerstone Covenant and Good Shepherd Church, her whole adult life. She was currently working in several positions, including Gray Township financier and supervisor and financier for Good Shepherd Church and Meeting God in Missions (MGM).

She was a loving mom and grandma to her four kids, their spouses and her 13 grandchildren. She loved her Lord Jesus, and worshiping him and praying was her way of life. Her favorite pastimes included family beach vacations, bike riding, gardening, singing in her church, reading her Bible and spending time at home with her two golden retrievers, Andy and Sweetie.

She is survived by her husband, Stephen Koss of Graysville; her children, Stephanie (Kevin) Lang, Christopher (Kori) Koss, Rebecca McEvoy and Michelle (Jesse) Courtwright; her 13 grandchildren, Jacob, Joshua and Caleb Lang, Luke, Madison, Anna, and Sierra Koss, Wesley, Ava and Venetta McEvoy and Ella, Kaitlyn and Hailey Courtwright; mother Mary Louise "Mema" Lee; sister Grace (Joe) Fedele; and brother Harvey (Paula) Lee.

She was preceded in death by her father, Russell "Pap" Lee.

Friends will be received from 4 to 8 p.m. Monday in Kesterson-Rush Funeral Home LLC, 3275 West Roy Furman Highway, Rogersville, PA 15359, 724-499-5181, where a funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. Tuesday, January 28, with Pastor Rick Wiater officiating. Burial will follow in Braddock Cemetery, Graysville.

The family suggests memorial contributions be made to Meeting God in Missions, 110 Hays Road, Pittsburgh, PA 15241.

To view and sign the tribute wall, visit www.kestersonfh.com.