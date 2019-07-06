Janice Jo Taddeo Ingram, 59, of Monongahela, died unexpectedly Thursday, July 4, 2019. She was born March 10, 1960, in New Eagle, a daughter of the late John "Mike" and Elaine "Toots" Mucci Taddeo.

Jan was a 1978 graduate of Ringgold High School. From 2007 to the present, she was employed as a nanny with several different families in the Mon Valley area and was a member of the Victory Hill Social Center Ladies Auxiliary.

As far as Jan was concerned, everything had to match. That included shoes, purses and jewelry! She loved to shop and go to the beach and especially loved spending time with her grandbabies.

Left to cherish her memory are her husband, Kevin Ingram, with whom she celebrated 31 years of marriage March 5; two sons, Zachary Ingram and fiance Melissa White of Fairchance, and Colton Ingram at home; three grandchildren, Kase Jacob Ingram, Madilynn White and Benji Welch; brother Dan Taddeo of Monongahela; special niece Lena Taddeo of Monongahela; special friends Jeff and Kathy Kennell of New Eagle, Danny and Cindi Lowden of Charleroi; the West Virginia kids, Micah and Niki Thorn; several aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews; and her beloved dog, Beau.

Friends will be received from 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday and from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Monday in Frye Funeral Home Inc., 427 West Main Street, Monongahela, where services will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, July 9, with the Rev. William Bailey officiating. Interment will follow in Monongahela Cemetery.

The family suggests memorial contributions be made to the Jake Hudak Memorial Fund, c/o Frye Funeral Home, 427 W. Main Street, Monongahela, PA 15063.

