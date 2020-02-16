Janice L. Openbrower, 68, of McDonald, died Friday, February 14, 2020, in Donnell House, Washington.

She was born July 6, 1951, in Mt. Lebanon, a daughter of the late Bernerd Kalucki and the late Margaret "Honey" Hampson.

Janice was a 1969 graduate of Fort Cherry High School and was a homemaker.

She enjoyed lunches with her girlfriends and every week, and she and her husband Sam enjoyed getting together with friends at Valentour's and P.K. Winery in McDonald.

On July 3, 1982, she married Sam Openbrower, who survives.

Also surviving are a daughter, Samantha (husband Tim) Brunk of Clinton; three sisters, Sherry (husband Jim) Nadik of Clinton, Carrie (husband Chris) Antonello of Raleigh, N.C., and Judy (husband Jim) Sams of Scott Township; and two granddaughters, Olivia and Lindsay Brunk.

Friends will be received from 6 to 8 p.m. Monday and 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday in Nation Funeral Home Inc., 220 East Lincoln Avenue, McDonald, where services will be held 12:30 p.m. Wednesday, February 19, with the Rev. Brian Kilbert, pastor of Center Presbyterian Church, Midway, officiating. Burial will follow in National Cemetery of the Alleghenies, Cecil Township.

Memorial contributions are suggested to Donnell House, Washington.

