Janice L. Smith Fickter, 87, of Venetia, passed away peacefully Thursday, December 12, 2019. She was born October 27, 1932, in Allen, Nebr., to Roscoe and Minnie Smith.

Janice worked at various places in Sioux City, Iowa, where she met her former husband, David Fickter (now deceased) while he was serving in the Air Force. They had two sons from this marriage, Charles and Donald. The family moved to Pittsburgh in 1957. In 1963 the family moved to Peters Township, where Janice has resided since.

Janice worked at the Peters Township High School cafeteria. She also worked at the former McMurray Dairy Bar part time. In January 1982, Janice started to work for Consolidated Graphic Communication and worked there until 2015.

Janice was a member of Peters Creek Presbyterian Church on Brookwood Road for 44 years. She served as a Sunday school teacher and as a deacon. She was also a member of Peters Creek United Presbyterian Church USA. In 2014 she joined John McMillian Presbyterian Church.

Janice also served as an emergency medical technician on the Peters Township Ambulance Service for 10 years.

Janice leaves behind many friends in different areas; close and far away. She is survived by her sons, Charles (Mimi) and Donald Fickter; two granddaughters, Kettie (Charlie) Skalaski and Kerbie Fickter; brother Forrest Smith; and sister-in-law Tommy Jean Aulie.

In addition to her parents and former husband, Janice was preceded in death by her brother, Foster Smith; and sister-in-law Norma Smith.

Funeral arrangements by Beinhauers. Friends and family are welcome at 2828 Washington Rd., McMurray, 724-941-3211, from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday, December 17 and 18. A funeral service will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Thursday, December 19, in Peters Creek Church; Please meet at church.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Janice's name to the .

Add or view tributes at www.beinhauer.com.