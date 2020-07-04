1/1
Janice M. Schmitt
Janice M. "Jan" "Gee" Schmitt, 81, of Venetia, died peacefully, in her home, Thursday, July 1, 2020.

She was the wife of the late John F. Schmitt; beloved mother of Mary "Mimi" Raybuck (Paul), John P. Schmitt (Beverly Silver) and Patty Trax (Bobby); loving grandmother of Eric (Amy), Kelly (Sam), Ashley (Tim), Lindsay (Louis) and Ryan (Brittany); also 10 great-grandchildren; and one great-grandson arriving in October.

Jan was a longtime employee of Sears & Roebuck, where she made lifelong friends.

"Gee" lived for her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Visitation will be from 9 to 11 a.m. Monday, July 6, in the David J. Henney Funeral Home, 6364 Library Road (Route 88), Library, followed by a memorial service at 11:30 a.m. in Peters Creek Baptist Church.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to "Seeley's Smile" for surgeries for a 4-year-old family member, http://firstbjackson.org/donate, venmo: FirstBaptistChurch-ofJacksonWY, or P. O. Box 1167, Jackson, WY 83001. Please include "Seeley's Smile" in the memo line for either option.

www.davidhenneyfuneralhome.com







Published in Observer-Reporter on Jul. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
6
Visitation
09:00 - 11:00 AM
David J Henney Funeral Home
JUL
6
Memorial service
11:30 AM
Peters Creek Baptist Church
Funeral services provided by
David J Henney Funeral Home
6364 Library Rd
Library, PA 15129
412-835-0616
