Janice Marie Bee Lomax, 44, of Canonsburg, passed away after a courageous battle Thursday, March 21, 2019, with her family and special friends by her side.

Born November 20, 1974, she was a beloved daughter of James E. (Sharon) Bee and Judith L. (the late Thomas Sr.) Lane; loving mother of Gregory Lomax Jr.; cherished sister of Renee Beachy, Juanita Dillie, Cindy (Tim) Sposato, Brenda Lane, Linda Lane Figueroa (Tony), Janet (Danny) Chaidez and the late Thomas R. Lane Jr.; adored aunt of Erika Beachy, Ross Beachy, Gavin Beachy, Derek Beachy, Heather (Ryan) Larkins, Taylor (Eli) Wilson and Kathryn Dillie, as well as several other nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews; and most loyal and loving friend of Heidi Belleno-Preaux and Suzanne Vincenti.

She was preceded in death by her grandparents, James and Julia Bee, Gladys and Eugene Taylor, Henry Robison and Martha Bee.

Janice was an avid Steelers fan. She enjoyed spending time with family and friends and, most of all, with her son. She had the biggest heart and will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved her.

Family and friends are welcome from 1 p.m. until the time of sharing memories of Janice at 4 p.m. Saturday, April 6, in Pittsburgh Cremation & Funeral Care, 3287 Washington Road, McMurray, PA 15317, 724-260-5546.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Gregory Lomax Jr.'s college fund, in care of Juanita Dillie, Washington Financial Bank, 724-745-2417.

