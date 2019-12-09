Janice Mize Smaroff, 80, of Zelienople, died Saturday, December 7, 2019, in St. John Specialty Care, Mars.

Janice was born May 24, 1939, in Brownsville, a daughter of the late William Homer Mize and Lavurne Perry Mize.

Janice graduated with a liberal arts degree from Lee University in Cleveland, Tenn.. She received a bachelor of science degree in elementary education and social studies from California University. She began her teaching career in 1961 at Third Ward School in Canon-McMillan School District.

She was a longtime member of Central Assembly in Houston.

On February 14, 1962, she married Robert Smaroff.

Janice lived in the Canonsburg area for 46 years.

She is survived by her beloved daughters, Lisa, wife of Jeffrey Jones, of Kane and Lynn, wife of Edward Phillips, of St. Petersburg, Fla.; and grandson Jake Healy and granddaughter Nikki Healy.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert; her parents; and her half brother, Joseph Perry Lawrence, and half sister, Elda Grace Lawrence.

Janice lived her last years in Zelienople at the Lutheran Senior Life Retirement Community. There she served on the library committee, was hospitality chairman for the Resident Association and conducted a monthly bible study.

Services for Janice will be held privately by her family.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions be made in her honor to Central Assembly of God, 155 McGovern Road, Houston, PA 15342.

Arrangements were entrusted to Boylan Funeral Home Inc., 324 East Grandview Avenue, Zelienople, PA 16063.

Expressions of sympathy may be shared with the family at www.boylanfuneralservices.com.