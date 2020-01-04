Janice Sikora, 72, of Washington, died Thursday, January 2, 2020, at home.

She was born January 27, 1947, in Greene County, a daughter of the late Clarence Deems and Mildred Tustin.

Janice attended Trinity High School.

She was a member of Holy Trinity National Catholic Church.

Janice was a fun loving, outgoing person and a Steelers fan.

On March 26, 1970, she married David F. Sikora, who survives.

Also surviving is a daughter, Vegas Moore.

Deceased are a grandson, Ralph David Moore; a sister, Joyce Butterfield; five brothers, Gene, Barry, Chuck, Donald and Ed Deems.

All services are private and arrangements have been entrusted to William G. Neal Funeral Homes Ltd., 925 Allison Avenue, Washington.

Memorial contributions can be made to Amedysis Hospice, 480 Johnson Road, Suite 200, Washington, PA 15301.

