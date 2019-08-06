Janis Michelle Adkins Tillery, 63, passed away in peace and comfort with her husband by her side Wednesday, July 31, 2019, in Seasons Hospice & Palliative Care, Cumming, Ga., after a long battle with dementia.

Janis was born January 22, 1956, in Monongahela Hospital located in New Eagle, to Maxine and Paul Adkins. According to her mother, she began singing before she could walk. She had a true gift and love for music.

She was a 1973 graduate of Ringgold High School in Monongahela and attended New England Conservatory of Music to pursue a degree in opera. She made her European operatic debut at just 17 years old before realizing a career in accounting and a life lived for her family was her calling.

Most significantly, she fell deeply in love with her childhood friend and soulmate, David Tillery. Their 41-year marriage resulted in two children and two grandchildren. Janis supported David's successful banking career that brought them to Strongsville, Ohio, Lexington, Ky., Arlington, Texas, Portland, Ore., Scottsdale, Ariz., Fairfax, Va., and Atlanta, Ga. Among their many loves, David and Janis shared a passion for the water and became avid boaters at National Harbor in Maryland and Lake Lanier Islands in Georgia.

While a devoted wife, mother and grandmother (Nana), Janis made time to pursue her love of music, travel and entertaining friends and family. Her time with the Sine Nomine Choral Ensemble in Lexington illustrates that merging of passions best.

She is survived by her husband, best friend and soulmate, David; son David Tillery ll (wife Maliya) of Springfield, Va.; daughter Erica of Atlanta; grandchildren Sydni and Jet; parents Paul and Maxine Adkins of Chattanooga, Tenn.; and siblings Paul (wife Mary) and Krystle of Philadelphia and Autumn Adkins Graves (husband Vann) of Chattanooga. She is also survived by nieces, nephews and a host of friends and loved ones.

Leisa Thomas and Tara Khan helped provide Janis excellent and loving care during her illness.

To honor Janis' life and her long battle with dementia, donations on her behalf are welcome to be sent to: . Donations can be made at www.dementiasociety.org or via mail at , P.O. Box 600, Doylestown, PA 18901.