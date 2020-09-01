1/1
Jason Allen Taylor
Jason Allen Taylor had an unconditional love for life.

A beloved son, brother, uncle and friend to many, Jason made his peace here on earth, leaving for the eternal gates of Heaven unexpectedly Friday, August 28, 2020.

Jason took great pride in working hard and had a passion for history. He embodied the true spirit of giving, love and friendship.

At just 40 years old, while we may feel saddened by Jason leaving us too soon, we find comfort in knowing he is at peace.

Jason is joining his mother, Sue Taylor; grandparents Agnes and Harry Spicer, Alice and Herb Williams, Sally and Ed Taylor; and other loved ones in heaven.

He will be missed dearly by surviving family and friends.

All funeral arrangements are private and under the direction of the Warco-Falvo Funeral Home, Inc., Wilson at East Katherine Avenue, Washington, S. Timothy Warco, supervisor / director, Susan Falvo Warco, director, S. Timothy Warco II, director.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are being accepted to help assist the family with the unexpected funeral expenses at this time. You can donate through the GoFundMe page set up at: https://www.gofundme.com/f/funeral-expenses-and-memorial-for-jason-taylor?utm_source=customer&utm_medium=copy_link&utm_campaign=p_cf+share-flow-1

Condolences may be expressed at www.WarcoFalvoFuneralHome.com.







Published in Observer-Reporter on Sep. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Warco-Falvo Funeral Home
336 Wilson Ave
Washington, PA 15301
724-225-1500
