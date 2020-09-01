Jason Allen Taylor had an unconditional love for life.

A beloved son, brother, uncle and friend to many, Jason made his peace here on earth, leaving for the eternal gates of Heaven unexpectedly Friday, August 28, 2020.

Jason took great pride in working hard and had a passion for history. He embodied the true spirit of giving, love and friendship.

At just 40 years old, while we may feel saddened by Jason leaving us too soon, we find comfort in knowing he is at peace.

Jason is joining his mother, Sue Taylor; grandparents Agnes and Harry Spicer, Alice and Herb Williams, Sally and Ed Taylor; and other loved ones in heaven.

He will be missed dearly by surviving family and friends.

