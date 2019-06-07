Jason K. Edwards, 36, of Lehigh Acres, Fla., formerly of Carmichaels, passed away unexpectedly Thursday, May 16, 2019, in his home.

Born January 5, 1983, in Uniontown, he was a son of Keith W. Edwards and Betty Haines Brempell.

Jason was a 2001 graduate of Carmichaels High School, where he lettered in football and wrestling. Jason enjoyed going fishing and all sports. He was recently employed at the Fort Myers International Airport.

Left to cherish his memory are his father, Keith W. Edwards (Tina) of Florida; his mother, Betty Brempell of Virginia; a brother, Jeff Edwards (Isabel); half brother Chris Brempell; half sister Kayla Brempell; two stepsisters, Nicolette Hughes and Madison Cochran Yowler; his beloved grandmother, Carolyn Edwards of Masontown; and his fiancee, Nicole Burgoyne. Also surviving are aunts Sheila Sutton and Donna Webster (Jonathan); nephew Jeffrey Edwards Jr.; stepmothers Becky Yowler and Arlene Hughes; and many cousins and friends.

He was predeceased by a half brother, Blaine Salutric.

The family will received friends from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., the time of a memorial service, Monday, June 10, in Richard R. Herod Funeral Home, Point Marion, with his uncle, the Rev. Dr. Jonathan Webster, and aunt, the Rev. Donna Webster, officiating. Interment will follow in the family plot in Cedar Grove Cemetery, New Geneva.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be offered to the family at 501 Morgantown Street, Point Marion, PA 15474.

