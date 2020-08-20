Jaunietta McCollum Denman, 82, of Washington, went home to be with her Lord Tuesday, August 18, 2020, in Premier Washington Health Center.

She was born June 3, 1938, in Sycamore, a daughter of J. Hallie Sr. and Wilma Hoge McCollum.

Mrs. Denman spent her lifetime working in geriatric care. She finished her career as a loving caregiver at the Washington County Health Center, where she worked from 1976 until her retirement in 2000.

On August 31, 1956, she married the late Monte Denman.

She is survived by children Scott (Virginia) Denman of Smithfield, Margo (Nick) Kravitch of Pittsburgh; daughter-in-law Cynthia Denman of Monessen; granddaughter Katelyn Denman of Monessen; and a sister, Imogene Riggle of Genessee.

Deceased, in addition to her parents and husband, are a son, Bradford Denman; three brothers, J. Hallie "Junior" McCollum Jr., Clifford McCollum, Dennis McCollum; and an infant sister, Clara Jane McCollum.

Due to state-mandated COVID-19 restrictions, all services are private.

Arrangements have been entrusted to William G. Neal Funeral Homes Ltd., 925 Allison Avenue, Washington.

Memorial contributions can be made to Light of Life, 10 E. North Avenue, Pittsburgh, PA 15212.

Additional information and a guest book are available at www.NealFuneralHome.com.