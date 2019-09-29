Jay Jackson, 72, of McMurray, passed away unexpectedly Thursday, September 26, 2019.

He was the beloved husband of 41 years to Rebecca; loving father of Michelle (Nate) Heins of Pittsburgh and Justin of Roseboro, N.C.; grandpa of Alexander Heins; and brother of John of Clifton Forge, Va., and Jeff (Darlene) of Corry. Also surving are several nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Utah and Elizabeth Jackson and his sister, Jean Hess.

Jay served in the Coast Guard during the Vietnam Era, receiving the Bronze Star.

Jay was retired from EQT. He had a very enjoyable and successful career in the oil and gas industry. He was a very active member of the Eastern Gas Compression Roundtable, where he served as president for several years. Jay enjoyed hunting, bicycling, kayaking, woodworking and being the neighborhood handyman. He also enjoyed his time with his family and helping others. He was an active member of St. Benedict the Abbot Church.

Funeral arrangements by Beinhauer's. Family and friends are welcome from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday at 2828 Washington Road, McMurray, 724-941-3211. Everyone meet for a Mass of Christian Burial at 9 a.m. Wednesday, October 2, in St. Benedict the Abbot Church. Following the mass, interment will be at the National Cemetery of the Alleghenies. Memorials may be made to the Melanoma Research Foundation. Add or view tributes at www.beinhauer.com.