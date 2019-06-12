Jay L. McVicker Sr., 52, of Washington, died Monday, June 3, 2019, after a short but courageous fight with cancer.

He was born Saturday, November 5, 1966, in Brownsville, a son of Shelia Harvey McVicker and the late John Wesley McVicker.

In addition to his father, Jay was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, Milton and Ruby McVicker, and maternal grandparents George and Virginia Harvey.

Left to cherish his memory are his wife, Ina McVicker of Washington; mother Shelia Kendall of West Brownsville; six children, Johnathan McVicker of Allenport, Chris McVicker and wife Kelly of Allenport, Jay L. McVicker Jr. of Fredericktown, Ashley McVicker of Monessen and JuliAnn Chester and Darius Duncan-McVicker of Washington; three brothers, John McVicker of Jeannette, Scott McVicker and wife Diane of Fredericktown and Frank McVicker of Washington; and a sister, Tina Davison and husband Paul of Brownsville.

Also surviving are 13 grandchildren and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, aunts and uncles.

Friends will be received for a memorial service at 3 p.m. Saturday, June 15, in Blainesburg Bible Church, with the Rev. Frank Menhart officiating.

Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Mariscotti Funeral Home Inc., Anthony N. Mariscotti, supervisor, 323 Fourth Street, California.