Jay M. Jackson, 72, of McMurray, passed unexpectedly Thursday, September 26, 2019. He was the beloved husband of 41 years to Rebecca; loving father of Michelle (Nate) Heins and Justin; grandpa of Alexander; brother of John, Jeff (Darlene) and the late Jean Hess; also surviving are many nieces and nephews.

Jay served in the Coast Guard during the Vietnam era, receiving the Bronze Star. He enjoyed hunting, bicycling, kayaking and woodworking and was an active member of St. Benedict the Abbot Church. He also enjoyed his family time and helping others.

Funeral arrangements by Beinhauer's. Family and friends are welcome at 2828 Washington Road, McMurray, 724-941-3211, from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday. Everyone please meet for a Mass of Christian Burial at St. Benedict the Abbot Church at 9 a.m. Wednesday, October 2. Interment at National Cemetery of the Alleghenies. Memorials may be made to the Melanoma Research Foundation. Add or view tributes at www.beinhauer.com.