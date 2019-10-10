Jay R. Johnson, 64, of Washington, passed away peacefully Tuesday, October 8, 2019, at UPMC-Presbyterian hospital, Pittsburgh.

He was born September 22, 1955, in Fairfax, Va., a son of the late James Richard Johnson and Lila Thomas Johnson.

Jay was a 1973 graduate of Washington High School. He was a proud veteran of the U.S. Army Green Beret unit.

He was a retired mechanic and loved working on cars. He built and flew model airplanes. He also enjoyed golfing and playing pool. Jay was a Steelers fan and a member of the Washington Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 927.

Jay love his dog, Koki.

Surviving are his beloved wife, Lisa Varner Baumgardner; a son, Jason Johnson of Chicago, Ill.; four daughters, Cassie J. (Joshua) Humphries of Frisco, Texas, Cheri (Nicholas Pihiou) Varner of Canonsburg, Abby, J. Beattie of Houston and Bobbie J. (James) Prosser of Washington; a sister, Judy L. (Ed) Ward of Camp Hill; 13 grandchildren, Amber, Reece, Cody, Emma, Alexia, Hunter, Holdyn, James, Ryland, Sadie, Harper, Hudsyn and Havynn; a great-granddaughter, Jaayla, due this December; and a nephew, Cameron Ward of Camp Hill.

Friends will be received from 1 to 3 and 5 to 7 p.m., the time of service, Friday, October 11, in William G. Neal Funeral Homes Ltd., 925 Allison Avenue, Washington.

Memorial contributions can be made to Washington Area Humane Society, P.O. Box 66, Eighty Four, PA 15330, or , 320 Bilmar Drive, Pittsburgh, PA 15205.

