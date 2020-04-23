Jay W. Guess, 67, of Stewartstown, passed away peacefully, Saturday, April 18, 2020. He was the husband of Luz E. Gaitn Guess to whom he was married 46 years.

Jay was a son of the late William W. Guess Jr. and Jean Galentine Guess.

A 1970 graduate of McGuffey High School in Claysville, Mr. Guess proudly served in the Armed Forces, completing his training in Fort Dix, N.J. His first tour of duty landed him in Fort Clayton, Republic of Panama where he met his loving wife, Luz.

Mr. Guess retired from the Verizon Telephone Co. after 29 years as a communication technician. He was a former Mason with the Sojourner Lodge Coln, Panama (under the Grand Lodge of Massachusetts), Order of the Eastern Star 49 in Odenton, Md., and of the Stewartstown American Legion. Jay was a Steelers, Pirates and Penn State fan. He had been a community T-ball, recreation little league baseball, football, and scholastic wresting coach throughout the years wherever he resided. He helped erect the batting cage in Stewartstown fairgrounds in the early '90s.

He enjoyed the outdoors, music, traveling, and was an avid reader. He was a handyman, "jack of all trades," a generous, caring husband, father, grandfather and friend.

In addition to his wife, Luz, he is survived by three children, Dae W. Guess (Stacy), Christina M. Getz and Joseph A. Guess; six grandchildren; one great-grandson; two brothers, Andrew Paul Guess (Sherri) and Theodore James Guess; one niece; and two nephews.

Jay was preceded in death by a daughter, Tiffany Jean Guess, and a sister, Donna Ann Cosner.

Services will be private at the convenience of the family. Memorial contributions may be sent to the American Legion in your local community in memory of Jay William Guess. Hartenstein Funeral and Cremation Care Inc., Stewartstown, is assisting the family during this time.

