Jean A. Bertig, beloved and devoted wife, mother and grandmother, formerly of Graceton, passed away at her daughter's home with family at her side Monday, October 14, 2019.

A daughter of John Matthew and Angela Harkelli Greczek, natives of Poland, Jean was born August 4, 1933, in Coral, where she lived as a child and then later moved to Graceton. She was a member of St. Francis Roman Catholic Church, now Our Lady of the Assumption, in Coral. In her later years, she attended Mass at Holy Rosary in Muse with her children and grandchildren. Her faith was an important part of her life and she was devoted to praying the rosary.

As a young woman, Jean taught Catechism (CCD) at St. Francis and was a member of the Sodality Sisters. She also was a member of the Christian Mothers.

Throughout the years, Jean volunteered with the local March of Dimes and was actively involved with her children's school activities.

On February 21, 1960, Jean married Ellio Bertig, and this year, they celebrated their 59th wedding anniversary. Jean deeply and passionately loved her family and they were the center of her life.

She had four children and three grandchildren: Candace, deceased; Darrick of Graceton, Jeannine and husband Sean McCaffrey and their daughter, Caroline and their son, Joseph, of Southpointe; and Brook and husband Fred Coll and their daughter, Emily, of Canonsburg.

Jean is also survived by her brother, Stanley of Coral, and sister, Kathryn Henry of Southpointe; her sister-in-law Elaine Bertig of Demotte, Ind.; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Jean most enjoyed spending time with her children and grandchildren. In 2003, she and Ellio moved to Southpointe to be closer to their grandchildren. Jean never missed cheering on her grandchildren – on the field, on the court, or in the auditorium. She loved dining out after spending the afternoon shopping. She welcomed the joy that every holiday brought and she relished sharing holiday traditions with her children and grandchildren.

Jean loved to travel with her family and Cape Cod was an annual favorite summer trip. She also enjoyed polka music, decorating and cooking. Jean always welcomed hosting family and friends during holidays and weekends. Everyone felt like family in her kitchen.

Jean liked going to musicals and Pittsburgh sporting events; especially Penguin games. Jean had fun spending time with some of her favorite pets, Gizmo, Sugar and Bailey.

Jean was known for her kind words, warm smile and compassion for others. She spent several years caring for her oldest brother after his stroke. She always saw the best in everyone. Jean was an exemplary teacher of empathy and strength to all that surrounded her. She valiantly battled Parkinson's Disease without complaint.

Jean was preceded in death by her beloved daughter, Candace Lynn; her parents; brothers Joseph, Francis "Frank" and John; sisters Marie and Sandra "Ann" (Wellen); and her niece and goddaughter, Candace Henry.

Jean will be deeply missed by all who loved her. The flames in our lives have been made dimmer, but we know that hers is shining brightly in eternal life.

Family and friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, October 18, at C. Frederick Bowser Funeral Home, Homer City. A blessing service will be held at 9:30 a.m. Saturday, October 19, at the funeral home followed by a funeral Mass at 10 a.m. at Our Lady of the Assumption Parish, Coral site. Interment will be in the church cemetery.