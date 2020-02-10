Jean A. Harbaugh, 87, of Bulger, passed Saturday, February 8, 2020.

She was born April 15, 1932, a daughter of the late Michael and Anne Patterson Roedler.

Jean was a graduate of West Allegheny High School, Class of 1950.

Mrs. Harbaugh enjoyed playing Bingo, listening to Pirates games and her favorite polkas on the radio.

On August 10, 1953, she married, George A. Harbaugh, who passed February 20, 2019.

Surviving are six children, Debbie Kowalik of Avella, Dennis Harbaugh of Imperial, Timothy (Karen) Harbaugh of Midway, Mark Harbaugh of Imperial, Ronald Harbaugh of Burgettstown and Betty (late Sam) Donaldson of Moon Township; a brother, William Roedler; three sisters, Leona Drinkhall, Kathleen Spangler and Tammy Napoli; and seven grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.

Deceased are a sister, Francis Jones and a brother, James Roedler.

Family will receive friends from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday at Herrick Compassionate Funeral Service, PC, Edward M. Herrick, Supervisor/Owner, 951 Cliff Mine Rd., N. Fayette Twp., Imperial, 724 695-7332, where services will take place at 11 a.m. Wednesday, February 12. Interment will follow in Robinson Church Cemetery, Bulger.