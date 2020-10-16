1/
Jean Ann Fantone
1940 - 2020
Jean Ann Fantone, 80, of Canonsburg, died Wednesday, October 14, 2020.

She was born August 18, 1940, in Hendersonville, a daughter of the late George and Camilia Dyki Babeji.

On April 22, 1958 she married Louis Fantone Jr., who died June 26, 2016.

She was a member of Holy Rosary Church, in Muse.

Surviving are her daughter, Debbie (Bill) Bittner, of Hendersonville; four grandchildren, Luke (Jody) Main, Jeanna Main, Nicky Bittner, Shaun (Robin) Bittner; 7 great-grandchildren; her brother, George (Shirley) Babeji, of Canonsburg; and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents and husband she was preceded in death by her daughter, Cindy Main, and her sister, Helen Bressanelli.

Friends will be received 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesday, October 20, at the Sollon Funeral and Cremation Services, LTD, 30 East College Street, Canonsburg, Phillip L. Sollon, supervisor, 724-746-1000. In the continued interest of public safety, facial coverings are required. Services will be held at 1 p.m. Tuesday in the funeral home. Interment will follow in the Queen of Heaven Cemetery, McMurray.

Please visit www.sollon.com to leave online condolences.







Published in Observer-Reporter from Oct. 16 to Oct. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
20
Visitation
11:00 - 01:00 PM
Sollon Funeral and Cremation Service, Ltd.
OCT
20
Service
01:00 PM
Sollon Funeral and Cremation Service, Ltd.
