Jean C. Kepple, 89, of Washington, died Saturday, February 15, 2020, in Evergreen Assisted Living.

She was born July 14, 1930, a daughter of the late John Clark and Marie Torchiana Cornell.

Jean was a former member of Stone United Methodist Church, in Meadville. She was an active member of First United Methodist Church in Washington, where she taught a disciple class and sang in the choir.

She was a graduate of Edgewood High School and went on to attend business school at Robert Morris University.

Jean worked as an executive secretary with Allegheny Ludlum.

In her free time, she enjoyed singing. She was a former member of the Pittsburgh Savoyards and the Meadville Chorale.

On December 29, 1950, in the Pocono Mountains, she married Richard Louis Kepple, who died March 6, 2009.

Surviving are a son, Robert Clark (Michelle) Kepple of Orlando, Fla.; a daughter, Linda Marie (Kelley) Chico of Washington; a brother, J. Clark Cornell of Beaverton, Ore.; two grandsons, Ronald and Joshua Chico; and two nieces, Suzuno Cornell and Keiko Kaneko.

All services are private and entrusted to Hummell and Jones Funeral Home, Douglas M. Jones, supervisor.

