Jean F. Roberts, 90, of College Hill died Wednesday July 15, 2020 in Beaver Meadows.

She was born July 21, 1929, in Washington, a daughter of the late Paul I. and Evelyn Maddox Frye.

She retired from Geneva College as an acquisitions secretary at the McCartney Library, with over 40 years of service. Jean was a member of the former College Hill Presbyterian Church for over 60 years until its closing in December 2014, where she was the Sunday School supply secretary, Deaconess and Trustee. She was a volunteer for the Beaver Falls Meals on Wheels, loved to read, work on puzzles, and enjoyed walking and visiting with neighbors on College Hill, but most of all she loved spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, George Calvin Roberts, 1969; sister Lois Frye McAlister; and a brother, Paul "Bill" Frye.

She is survived by two daughters and sons-in-law, Rebecca & Michael A. Rollins Jr., College Hill and Joyce & Bob Lauffer, Patterson Heights. Four grandchildren Leslie & Jason Tennant, Megan & John Elsman, Susan & Troy Weatherly and Jenna & Adam Turner; great- grandchildren, Noah & Hanna Tennant, Aiden & Noelle Turner, Chloe, Callan, and Charlotte Weatherly, and a great- grandson due next week. She will also be missed by numerous nieces & nephews.

Friends will be received from 2 p.m. until time of service at 4 p.m. Saturday, July 18, in the Hill & Kunselman Funeral Home, www.hillandkunselman.com, 3801-4th Avenue, Beaver Falls, PA 15010, with Rev. Dr. Robert Frazier officiating.

In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to the Beaver Falls Meals on Wheels, 3400 5th Avenue, Beaver Falls, PA 15010, or to a charity of your choice.

The staff at Beaver Meadows and St. Barnabas Hospice provided kind and compassionate care.