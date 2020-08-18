Jean Kolosky Swart, of Washington, died Thursday, August 13, 2020, in her home.

She was born May 23, 1928, in Arnold, a daughter of the late Stanley and Mary Kolosky.

Jean was a member of Immaculate Conception Catholic Church.

She was a 1946 graduate of Washington High School, where she served as class secretary.

Mrs. Swart was the executive secretary for the division manager of West Penn Power Company, where she retired in 1983 following 37 years of service.

Jean was a former member of Nu Phi Mu chapter of Beta Sigma Phi, as well as a member of Business and Professional Women's Club, Martha Washington Garden Club and Ten Mile Yacht Club.

On August 7, 1953, she married James Lee Swart, who died in 2016. They had celebrated 60 wonderful years of marriage.

Surviving are several nieces and nephews. She was the last of her immediate family.

