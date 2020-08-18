1/
Jean Kolosky Swart
1928 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Jean's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Jean Kolosky Swart, of Washington, died Thursday, August 13, 2020, in her home.

She was born May 23, 1928, in Arnold, a daughter of the late Stanley and Mary Kolosky.

Jean was a member of Immaculate Conception Catholic Church.

She was a 1946 graduate of Washington High School, where she served as class secretary.

Mrs. Swart was the executive secretary for the division manager of West Penn Power Company, where she retired in 1983 following 37 years of service.

Jean was a former member of Nu Phi Mu chapter of Beta Sigma Phi, as well as a member of Business and Professional Women's Club, Martha Washington Garden Club and Ten Mile Yacht Club.

On August 7, 1953, she married James Lee Swart, who died in 2016. They had celebrated 60 wonderful years of marriage.

Surviving are several nieces and nephews. She was the last of her immediate family.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimer's Association, 2835 E. Carson Street, Suite 200, Pittsburgh, PA 15203.

Due to state-mandated Covid-19 restrictions, all services are private.

Arrangements have been entrusted to William G. Neal Funeral Homes Ltd., 925 Allison Avenue, Washington.

Additional information and guest book are available at www.NealFuneralHome.com.







To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Observer-Reporter on Aug. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
William G. Neal Funeral Homes, Ltd. - Washington
925 Allison Avenue
Washington, PA 15301
(724) 225-8122
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved