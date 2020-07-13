1/1
Jean Louise Forsythe
1954 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Jean's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Jean Louise Forsythe, 65, of Washington, died Thursday, July 9, 2020, at Transitions Health Care.

She was born November 10, 1954, in Washington, a daughter of the late James Luther Forsythe and Lois Marie Jolley Forsythe.

Jean lived with her loving parents until 1987, when she moved to Washington Greene Alternative Residential Services group home, where she resided until her death.

She attended Clark School Intermediate Unit 1, Washington ARC Opportunity Center and UCP (Pathways) and Washington Greene ARS day program.

Jean loved to travel with her parents to Florida and stay in hotels. In later years, she enjoyed trips to St. Clairsville, Ohio, to stay in a hotel to celebrate Easter.

She also enjoyed stuffed animals, listening to music and loved her Dad reading to her.

Jean will be sadly missed by her housemates, friends and loving caregivers of Washington Greene ARS as well as Eva Byers, Nancy Byers and Brenda Knight and families.

Friends will be received from 1 to 5 p.m., the time of service, Thursday, July 16, in William G. Neal Funeral Homes Ltd., 925 Allison Avenue, Washington. Burial is private in Washington Cemetery.

Additional information and guest book are available on line at www.NealFuneralHome.com.







To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Observer-Reporter on Jul. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
16
Visitation
01:00 - 05:00 PM
William G. Neal Funeral Homes, Ltd. - Washington
Send Flowers
JUL
16
Service
05:00 PM
William G. Neal Funeral Homes, Ltd. - Washington
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
William G. Neal Funeral Homes, Ltd. - Washington
925 Allison Avenue
Washington, PA 15301
(724) 225-8122
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved