Jean Louise Forsythe, 65, of Washington, died Thursday, July 9, 2020, at Transitions Health Care.

She was born November 10, 1954, in Washington, a daughter of the late James Luther Forsythe and Lois Marie Jolley Forsythe.

Jean lived with her loving parents until 1987, when she moved to Washington Greene Alternative Residential Services group home, where she resided until her death.

She attended Clark School Intermediate Unit 1, Washington ARC Opportunity Center and UCP (Pathways) and Washington Greene ARS day program.

Jean loved to travel with her parents to Florida and stay in hotels. In later years, she enjoyed trips to St. Clairsville, Ohio, to stay in a hotel to celebrate Easter.

She also enjoyed stuffed animals, listening to music and loved her Dad reading to her.

Jean will be sadly missed by her housemates, friends and loving caregivers of Washington Greene ARS as well as Eva Byers, Nancy Byers and Brenda Knight and families.

Friends will be received from 1 to 5 p.m., the time of service, Thursday, July 16, in William G. Neal Funeral Homes Ltd., 925 Allison Avenue, Washington. Burial is private in Washington Cemetery.

