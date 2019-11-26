Jean M. Ullom Dodd, 93, of Canonsburg, passed away Sunday, November 24, 2019.

She was born September 23, 1926, in Washington, a daughter of Harry R. and Alice Grimes Ullom.

Mrs. Dodd enjoyed cooking, crocheting, baking, gardening and watching Fox News.

On November 10, 1943, she married Jack W. Dodd Sr., who preceded her in death.

She was employed as a cook at McCrory's in Canonsburg and Kelly's Pub.

Surviving are two daughters, Vivian (Carl) Dodd Anderson of Canonsburg and Leslie Dodd of Canonsburg, and two sisters, Shirley Gisoni of Washington and Alice Campbell of Uniontown.

Also surviving are seven grandchildren, Jeffrey Anderson, Hollie (Drew Rosko) Zavallo, Christopher (Jessie) Dodd, Shane (Nicole) Dodd, Lexi (Beau Bouchard) Lavrich, Jaden Dodd and Kaden Mooney, and many great-grandchildren.

Deceased are two sons, Thomas R. Dodd and Jack W. Dodd Jr.; nine brothers and sisters; and three grandchildren, Joshua Anderson, Myrriah Lavrich and Jacob Anderson.

Friends will be received from 4 to 8 p.m. Tuesday in Mario L. DeAngelo Funeral Home, 194 East College Street, Canonsburg, where services will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, November 27, with Pastor Paul Harrangton officiating. Interment will follow in Forest Lawn Gardens, McMurray.

A tribute wall is available at www.deangelocare.com.