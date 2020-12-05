It is hard to put into words a life so well lived Catherine Regina McLaughlin Moran was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, aunt, sister and friend. Married to her sweetheart, Jim Moran, May 11, 1942, Jean started a journey and legacy to be remembered by many.

She was a mother to eight children, Jim Moran (Janet), Rich Moran (Jo Anne), Kathy Gosh (Marty), Betsy Toulouse (Larry), Patty Demascal (Bill), Mary Duranti (Chris), Sue Moran, and her youngest son, Bob Moran, who passed away October 26, 2015.

Jean made each day special and truly lived to seize the day. An avid camper, memories were made around the camp fire and lots of stories were told to pass on her legacy. Jean traveled the world and loved telling about her adventures and looking at her pictures of the wonderful memories she made along the way. Home was also important to Jean, and celebrating with her family and friends was one of her greatest joys – the door was always open.

Jean was a daughter of William and Kitty McLaughlin; sister to Bill McLaughlin, Bob McLaughlin, Frank McLaughlin, Dick McLaughlin and Jim McLaughlin – all deceased but always close to her heart.

Known as Aunt Jean to her many nieces and nephews, she held a special place in each of their hearts.

Jean's most precious gifts were her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. A smile was always in her eyes when she spoke of her grandchildren, Beth, Jim, Michelle, Matt, Colleen, John, Andrew, Amy, Kira, Erica, Sean, Chad, Bill, Becky, Christian, David, Mandy and Rachael. Life was enriched more with her great-grandchildren, Kayla, Bill, James, Ella, Rachael, Sarah, Bethany, Patrick, Jessica, Josselyn, Dominic, Alec, Katrina, Sydney, Shayne, Will, Ben, Josh, Giuliana, Sophia, Sam, Elaina and Hunter. In April of 2021, a great-great-grandchild will also be added to the legacy. Jean loved spending time with the kids as she was always a kid at heart.

Jean was a devoted member of St. Alphonsus Roman Catholic Church, now St. Isidore the Farmer Parish in McDonald. She was involved in the Christian Mothers, Blue Army, and the first female lector to serve at St. Alphonsus. She was always a part of all the festivals and other church activities cultivating many friendships.

The civic community was important to Jean as well. She worked at Meals on Wheels for more than 30 years, and belonged to the McDonald Women's Club and several card clubs.

Jean lived in Haveloch Commons for more than 20 years, and for many years was in charge of entertainment for the facility, a job that was just natural for her for wherever she was, a party was in the making. Some of her most cherished friendships were made at Haveloch. Up until the end of her life, Jean kept in contact with her best friend from childhood, Betty McCarthy.

Arrangements are under the direction of Nation Funeral Home, McDonald. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 2 p.m. Monday, December 7, in St. Isidore the Famer Parish, St. Alphonsus worship site, 219 West Lincoln Avenue, McDonald, PA 15057.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Alphonsus Church at the above address in memory of Jean.