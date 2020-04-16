Jean Sharkey Bullions, 92, of Peters Township, passed away Tuesday, April 14, 2020.

She was the beloved wife of the late Leonard; loving mother of Lynn, Thomas (Kathy), Christine (Richard) Trunzo and the late Lenny; proud grandmother of Thomas William and Matthew Leonard Bullions; caring sister of the late Dorothy Teulle and Betty Dreyer; and treasured daughter of the late Tom and Sophie Thomas Sharkey. Also surviving are many loving nieces, nephews and cousins.

Jean was salutatorian of Baldwin High School Class of 1944. She worked for many years in the Wage Tax Department for the Borough of Canonsburg. She loved her dogs, reading, the theater and traveling, but most of all she loved her family. Her family cherishes the many years and happy memories with our sweet and fun loving "Mean Jean."

Arrangements are by Beinhauers. With the current state of the world, Jean's funeral services will be private. Those who wish to support Jean's family during their private funeral services may visit www.beinhauer.com and "Light a Candle," at no cost; anyone may submit a heartfelt message to the family. The messages will then each be placed on an individual candle and lit to surround the family during Jean's private service.

Memorial contributions may be made to Peters Township Library, https://ptlibrary.org/product/donate, or Washington County Humane Society, http://www.washingtonpashelter.org/donate.