1/
Jean Shultz
1945 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Jean's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Jean Shultz, 74, of Prosperity, died Thursday, July 23, 2020, in the Washington Hospital.

She was born November 4, 1945, in Washington, a daughter of the late Gibson and Elizabeth Chapman Longdon.

A graduate of Washington High School, Jean went on to earn an Associate's degree in Accounting from Penn Commercial Business / Technical School.

Mrs. Shultz had worked in the payroll department of Washington Federal Bank.

She was a member of Upper Ten Mile Presbyterian Church.

A Pittsburgh Steeler fan, Jean enjoyed NASCAR racing and old country music, especially Alan Jackson.

On June 28, 1968, she married Edward Shultz, who died March 20, 1997.

Surviving are a son, Steve Shultz of Valley Grove, W.Va.; a daughter, Rebecca Crum of Deatsville, Ala.; three sisters, Louise, Doris and Beverly; and four grandchildren, Katarina Shultz, C.J. Crum, Courtney Crum and Cheyenne Crum.

Due to state mandated Covid-19 restrictions, all services are private.

Arrangements are entrusted to the William G. Neal Funeral Homes, Ltd., 925 Allison Avenue, Washington.

Jean's final resting place will be in Prosperity Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 600 Waterfront Drive #210, Pittsburgh, PA 15222.

Additional information and guest book may be found at www.NealFuneralHome.com.







To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Observer-Reporter on Jul. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
William G. Neal Funeral Homes, Ltd. - Washington
925 Allison Avenue
Washington, PA 15301
(724) 225-8122
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved