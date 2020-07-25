Jean Shultz, 74, of Prosperity, died Thursday, July 23, 2020, in the Washington Hospital.

She was born November 4, 1945, in Washington, a daughter of the late Gibson and Elizabeth Chapman Longdon.

A graduate of Washington High School, Jean went on to earn an Associate's degree in Accounting from Penn Commercial Business / Technical School.

Mrs. Shultz had worked in the payroll department of Washington Federal Bank.

She was a member of Upper Ten Mile Presbyterian Church.

A Pittsburgh Steeler fan, Jean enjoyed NASCAR racing and old country music, especially Alan Jackson.

On June 28, 1968, she married Edward Shultz, who died March 20, 1997.

Surviving are a son, Steve Shultz of Valley Grove, W.Va.; a daughter, Rebecca Crum of Deatsville, Ala.; three sisters, Louise, Doris and Beverly; and four grandchildren, Katarina Shultz, C.J. Crum, Courtney Crum and Cheyenne Crum.

Due to state mandated Covid-19 restrictions, all services are private.

Arrangements are entrusted to the William G. Neal Funeral Homes, Ltd., 925 Allison Avenue, Washington.

Jean's final resting place will be in Prosperity Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 600 Waterfront Drive #210, Pittsburgh, PA 15222.

