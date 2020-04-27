Jean Starinsky, 71, of Avella, passed away Friday, April 24, 2020, in the Donnell House, Washington.

She was born November 24, 1948, in Dogtown, Greene County, daughter of Louise Mossburg Phillips of Buckeye Lake, Ohio, and the late Doyle Duane Phillips.

Jean attended Wellsburg (W.Va.) High School and had lived in Avella since 1964.

Mrs. Starinsky enjoyed raising schnauzer dogs, shopping and spending time with her grandchildren.

On August 6, 1966, she married James Starinsky Sr., who survives.

Surviving, in addition to her husband, are two daughters, Lorrie Starinsky and Pamela Danneker, and a son, Alex Starinsky, all of Avella; five grandchildren, Theodora, Carlie, Joshua, Cheyanne and Xander; three great-grandchildren, Layne, Scarlett and Xhenadya; brother Roger (Mary) Phillips of Newark, Ohio; and a sister, Marygail Williams of Moundsville, W.Va.

Deceased, in addition to her father, are a son, James "Jimmy" Starinsky, and a sister, Victoria Latshaw.

All funeral services are private. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Starinsky family at 65 Martin Ave., Avella, PA 15312.

Condolences may be expressed at www.stefkovichfuneralhome.com.