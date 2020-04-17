Jeanette M. Mann, 69, of Sandusky Ohio formerly of Baltimore Md., passed away unexpectedly in the home of her daughter in North Strabane Twp. Wednesday April 15, 2020.

She was born August 6, 1950 in Baltimore MD., a daughter of the late Adam and Myrtle Zamencki.

Mrs. Mann was Catholic by faith, lived in Ohio for the past two years and most of her life in Baltimore. Jeanette enjoyed camping and the beach, spending six months of the year camping in Myrtle Beach. She loved being with her family especially her grandchildren and great grandchildren.

Her husband David G. Mann Sr. is deceased.

Left behind to cherish her memory are her children, Tina (Bill) Halvorsen of Washington, Tracy (Larry) Catron of Nottingham, MD, Heather Mann of Sandusky, Ohio and David G. Mann Jr. (Jamie Owens) of Baltimore, two stepsons, Charles and Brian Mann both of Baltimore, a brother, Adam "Andy" Zamencik of Texas; a sister, Anna (Bob) Hittle of Joppatowne, MD; nine grandchildren, five great grandchildren and several nieces and nephews. Deceased in addition to her husband and parents are five brothers and sisters.

At Jeanette's request there will be no public visitation or services. Interment will be private. All funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Salandra Funeral and Cremation Services, Inc. Joseph P. Salandra LFD owner/supervisor 304 West Pike Street Canonsburg 724-745-8120. To view or extend condolences please visit www.salandrafunerals.com.