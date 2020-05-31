Jeanine Lynn Adams
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Jeanine's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Jeanine Lynn "Tuffy" Adams, 54, of McDonald, passed away Monday, May 25, 2020.She was the beloved wife for 17 years of James; loving mother of Amanda M. Cagnon and the late Kevin John Robert Boni; daughter of Marion "PeeWee" Keefer and the late Robert Keefer; sister of Robert W. (Cheryl), William D. (Mary Lou), Marion Keefer (Donna Topley) and Rosely M. Keefer (Wayne Scott); grandmother of Asher, Ellie and Kevin; also many nieces, nephews and cousins.Jeanine was the current postmaster of the Bridgeville Post Office. She was the current state president of National Association of Postal Supervisors (NAPS), current local president of Branch #20 NAPS and past president of the Lions Club in Bridgeville.Arrangements are being handled privately by David J. Henney Funeral Home, Library.In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society or the SPAC Fund thru NAPS.www.davidhenneyfuneralhome.com





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Observer-Reporter on May 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
David J Henney Funeral Home
6364 Library Rd
Library, PA 15129
412-835-0616
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved