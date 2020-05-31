Jeanine Lynn "Tuffy" Adams, 54, of McDonald, passed away Monday, May 25, 2020.She was the beloved wife for 17 years of James; loving mother of Amanda M. Cagnon and the late Kevin John Robert Boni; daughter of Marion "PeeWee" Keefer and the late Robert Keefer; sister of Robert W. (Cheryl), William D. (Mary Lou), Marion Keefer (Donna Topley) and Rosely M. Keefer (Wayne Scott); grandmother of Asher, Ellie and Kevin; also many nieces, nephews and cousins.Jeanine was the current postmaster of the Bridgeville Post Office. She was the current state president of National Association of Postal Supervisors (NAPS), current local president of Branch #20 NAPS and past president of the Lions Club in Bridgeville.Arrangements are being handled privately by David J. Henney Funeral Home, Library.In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society or the SPAC Fund thru NAPS.www.davidhenneyfuneralhome.com
Published in Observer-Reporter on May 31, 2020.