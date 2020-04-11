Jeanne Faye Horne (1969 - 2020)
Jeanne Faye Horne, 50, of Washington, passed away Monday, April 6, 2020.

She was born Sunday, June 29, 1969, in Washington, a daughter of late Margaret Jean Patterson and Theodore Lewandowski.

She enjoyed baking, playing board games and cards, watching her favorite television shows and spending time with her family and loved ones.

Surviving are her two sons, Jacob Josh Anderson and Wyatt Thomas Horne; her older brother, Brian Joseph Davis; and her only granddaughter, Jeanne.

She will always be loved and missed. We love you mom.

Due to crowd restriction guidelines recommended by the Centers for Disease Control, no public visitation or services will be held.

Arrangements are entrusted to William G. Neal Funeral Homes Ltd., 925 Allison Avenue, Washington, 724-225-8122.

Published in Observer-Reporter on Apr. 11, 2020
