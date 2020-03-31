Jeannetta Ruth Maust, 96, of Washington, died Friday, March 27, 2020, in Southmont of Presbyterian Senior Care.

She was born March 30, 1923, in Washington, a daughter of the late John O. and Blanche Rush Horner.

A 1943 graduate of Washington High School, she was a member of First Christian Church.

Mrs. Maust worked for 15 years as a telephone operator for Bell Telephone.

Jeannetta loved going to church and reading the Bible, and shopping on QVC with her sister.

On May 25, 1946, she married Harry P. Maust, who died January 21, 2008.

In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by her sister, Betty Horner Palmer.

Due to crowd restriction guidelines, recommended by the Center for Disease Control, no public visitation or services will be held.

