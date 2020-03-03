Jeannine Conwell, 50, of Columbiana, Ohio, formerly of Peters Township (Washington County), passed away Sunday evening, March 1, 2020, surrounded by her family. She was born December 11, 1969, in Pittsburgh, to the late James and Jeannine Bronder Conwell.

Jeannine was a member of St. Jude Catholic Church in Columbiana. She was an avid Pittsburgh Steelers fan and enjoyed visiting her neighbors and doing word search books.

She is survived by her sister, Catherine (Steve) Moniaci of Houston, Texas; three brothers, James (Angela) Conwell of Wylie, Texas, Daniel (Carol) Conwell of North Huntingdon and Richard (Kimberly) Conwell of Upper St. Clair; eight nieces and nephews, Alyssa, Andrea, Anne, James, Brittany, Daniel, Caitlin and Drew; and one great-nephew, Michael Thomas Rader.

She was preceded in death by her parents; and one brother, Robert N. Conwell.

A blessing service will be held at a later date. If friends desire, memorial contributions in Jeannine's name can be made to Spina Bifida Association Of Western Pennsylvania (SBAWP), 3000 Stonewood Drive, Suite 100, Wexford, PA 15090.

The family has entrusted Seederly-Mong & Beck Funeral Home in Columbiana, with the arrangements for their loved one.

Family and friends are invited to visit www.seederly-mongandbeck.com to sign the guest book or send private condolences.