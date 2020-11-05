Jeffery L. Bowers, 63, of Gastonville, died Saturday, October 31, 2020, in Jefferson Hospital.

Born July 8, 1957, in Monongahela, he was a son of the late William J. Bowers Sr. and Verna Mae Lewis Stilley.

A U.S. Navy veteran, Jeff worked as a carpenter for many years and was a member of the Hackett Club in Finleyville.

Surviving are a brother, Faron D. Bowers of Finleyville; a sister, Wendy Keiffer of Gastonville; a niece, Brittany Keiffer of Gastonville; and two great-nieces, Brynn Cushey and Braya Tennant.

Preceding him in death was his brother, William J. Bowers Jr.; and a nephew, Brandon J. Keiffer.

At the family's request, services will be private. The Marshall Marra Funeral Home, 216 Chess Sreet, Monongahela, 724-258-6767, was in charge of the arrangements. Condolences can be made at marshallmarrafuneralhome.com.