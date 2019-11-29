Jeffrey A. Mermon Sr., 74, of Meadville, passed away Wednesday, November 27, 2019, in Meadville Medical Center, surrounded by his family and close friends.

He was born December 9, 1944, in Steubenville, Ohio, to the late Jiggs and Marie Sziminski Mermon.

He married Barbara Yazevac July 10, 1965. She preceded him in death September 6, 2007.

Jeff was a 1963 graduate of Union High School in Burgettstown. He was a Virginia state trooper from 1965 to 1971 and then retired as a Pennsylvania state trooper and state fire marshal after 30 years of service.

He was a past exalted ruler of the Elks 219. He enjoyed hunting and fishing.

He is survived by two sons, Jeffrey A. (Amy) Mermon Jr of Greensburg and Brian A. Mermon of Minneapolis, Minn.; two sisters, Maxine Kisla of Burgettstown, and Rendell (Dale) Brown of Avella; and four brothers, Mel (Betty Jo) Mermon of Avella, Boley (Diana) Mermon of Burgettstown, Brady (Paulette) Mermon of Avella and Larry (Barbara) Mermon of Avella.

Jeff was preceded in death by his parents; his wife; an infant brother, Dale Albert Mermon; a brother, Max Mermon; and brother-in-law, Martin Kisla.

Friends and family are invited to call from 2 to 5 p.m., the time of service, Sunday, December 1, in Hatheway-Tedesco Funeral Home, 614 Baldwin Street, Meadville, with Pastor Temple Jarrell officiating.

Arrangements are entrusted to Hatheway-Tedesco Funeral Home and Crematory, 614 Baldwin Street, Meadville, PA 16335.

