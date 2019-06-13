Jeffrey Applebee, 63, of Monongahela, died unexpectedly of natural causes Monday, June 10, 2019. He was born June 16, 1955, in Union City, a son of Mildred Dougherty Carey of Monongahela and the late Roger Applebee.

Jeff was a 1973 graduate of Beth Center High School and was Methodist by faith. For most of his life, he was an over-the-road truck driver. Jeff loved muscle cars, building computers, reading, stock car races, working on motor cross bikes and was always ready to go!

He is survived by his mother and stepfather, Mildred and Hugh "Buzz" Carey of Monongahela; two sisters, Jan Applebee of Monongahela, Pat Gregg of Moon Township; brother Tom and wife Kay Applebee of Nebraska; half-sister Erin and husband Bruno Ansell of Dawson; two nieces, Ashley Kirby and Amy Manfredi; two nephews, Jeffrey and Douglas Applebee.

The family will receive friends from 10:30 to 11 a.m. Saturday, June 15, in Simpson Chapel at the First United Methodist Church, 430 W. Main Street, Monongahela, where a memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. with the Rev. Jude Urso officiating. Frye Funeral Home Inc. is in charge of the arrangements.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Washington Area Humane Society, P.O. Box 66, Eighty Four, PA 15330.

